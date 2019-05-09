Clear

Paris softball putting together historic season

Lady Tiger have set school records for wins and won LIC title

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Paris softball team is having the best season in school history. At 26-2 the Lady Tigers have already set the school single season record for wins. Paris also won the programs very first LIC title. 

