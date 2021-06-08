Paris softball beats unbeaten Tuscola

The Paris softball team beat unbeaten Tuscola 3-2 to advance on to the sectional final.
Lady Tigers advance to sectional final
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 11:44 PM
