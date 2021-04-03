Paris beats Olney 45-14.
A pair of Tigers met in Paris, IL.
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 12:05 AM
Related Content
- Paris gets the Best of Olney in this LIC Showdown
- Olney girls advance on in LIC tourney
- Olney beats Robinson in LIC tourney semifinals
- Paris girls advance in LIC Tourney
- Paris wins LIC girls tourney title
- Olney Kicks-off Their Football Season with a LIC Win Over Marshall
- Final day of LIC Tourney
- ITP: Marshall vs. Olney
- Olney Central upsets VU
- Marshall wins at Olney
Scroll for more content...