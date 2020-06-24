Paris football preparing for upcoming season

For the last week and a half Illinois High School athletes have been able to train for what they hope is a fall athletic season. During Phase one of the IHSA return to play plan nine kids are allowed per a group and as many as two groups can workout at one time. The workouts right now consist of strength and conditioning.

Wednesday at Paris High School Sports 10 caught up with a group from the Paris football team training for the upcoming season. The Tigers are hopefully for a season. They return a ton from a squad that went 8-2 last year.