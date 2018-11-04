Clear

Paris falls in 2nd round of tournament

Tiger football's season ends at 10-1.

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 12:08 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris football team's unbeaten streak came to an end Saturday in Effingham where the Flaming Hearts beat the Tigers 30-14 in the second round of the Illinois high school state tournament.

Check out the video for Sports 10's highlights from the contest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Showers tonight and Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana State beats USD in 3OT

Image

Paris falls in state tourney

Image

Barr-Reeve wins the state title

Image

Northview volleyball finishes 2nd

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts