Paris falls in 2nd round of tournament

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris football team's unbeaten streak came to an end Saturday in Effingham where the Flaming Hearts beat the Tigers 30-14 in the second round of the Illinois high school state tournament.
Check out the video for Sports 10's highlights from the contest.
