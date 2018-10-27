Clear

Paris dominates in first round of tourney

The Tigers defeated Salem 42-14 in the first round of the Illinois high school football state tournament.

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris Tigers defeated Salem 42-14 in the first round of the Illinois high school football state tournament.

The 10-0 Tigers will travel to Effingham next weekend for their second round matchup.

