Paris clinches share of LIC Volleyball Title

The Paris girls volleyball team beat Marshall 2-0 to win a share of the LIC Championship. This marks the first time the Lady Tigers have ever won a LIC volleyball title.
Paris beat Marshall
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 11:06 PM
