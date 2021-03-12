The boys Paris basketball team ended their season with a 52-49 win at Lawrenceville.
Tigers pick up road win
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 11:35 PM
Related Content
- Paris boys end season with win at Lawrenceville
- Paris softball pounds Lawrenceville
- T-Town ends Paris girls perfect season
- Vincennes Lincoln rolls past Lawrenceville
- Paris vs. Chrisman Boys Basketball
- South Vermillion wins Paris tournament
- Paris girls win at Marshall
- Marshall wins thriller over Paris
- Paris softball putting together historic season
- Paris football preparing for upcoming season
Scroll for more content...