Paris gets the best of Marshall 62-12.
Tigers traveled to Marshall, IL for this LIC contest.
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 11:07 PM
Related Content
- Paris Takes Care of Business Against Marshall
- Paris girls win at Marshall
- Marshall wins thriller over Paris
- West Vigo takes overtime win over Paris
- Paris girls win on the road at Marshall
- Paris loses tourney opener
- South Vermillion beats Paris
- Paris softball pounds Lawrenceville
- Paris crushes Decatur Eisenhower
- Paris girls remain unbeaten
Scroll for more content...