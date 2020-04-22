Paoli joining Old Natoinal Bank Hoilday Classic

Paoli with be the eighth and final team in in the Old National Bank Holiday Classic next year at North Daviess High School. The Rams are joining Rock Creek Academy in replacing Barr-Reeve and Blackford.
The boys basketball tourney will also have new dates next season. It'll tip on Tuesday, December 28. With the next two round taking place on Friday, January 1 and the tourney will wrap up on Saturday, January 2.
