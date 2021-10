The draw took place Thursday for this years Bobcast of Daviess County Classic. The annualb high school boys basketball event takes place at North Daviess High School from December 28th-30th. Here are the first round matchups.

Barr-Reeve vs. South Knox

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. North Daviess

Paoli vs. Loogootee

Brownstown Central vs. Rock Creek Academy