Orian Roshel makes history at WVFCA All-Star game

Saturday Terre Haute South graduate Orian Roshel made history. She made a 32-yard field goal in the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star to become the first female to make a field goal in the 15th history of the event.
