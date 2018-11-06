Terre Haute South kicker Orian Roshel was named All-Conference Indiana in football. She's the first female in the league's football history to earn All-Conference Indiana. This past season she was 30 for 32 on PAT's and five of seven on field goals.
Related Content
- Orian Roshel makes Conference Indiana history
- Maynard Lewis makes history at TH South
- COA 18-Red volleyball team makes history
- South baseball wins conference
- TH South boys win Conference Indiana game over Franklin Central
- TH South baseball stays perfect in Conference Indiana
- Purdue shuts down Illinois in conference win
- North picks up conference win over Southport
- South tennis clinches third-straight conference title
- South and North split conference softball title
Scroll for more content...