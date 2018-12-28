Results from first day at Old National Bank tourney:
Barr-Reeve 56
South Knox 55
North Daviess 57
Loogootee 56
Clay City 46
Pike Central 31
Related Content
- Opening day at Old National Bank Tourney
- North Vermillion wins Banks tourney
- Paris loses tourney opener
- North Vermillion girls win Banks tourney
- Sullivan opens state tourney with a win
- Wayne Newton Post 346 opens state tourney with win
- Rockville opens American Legion State Tourney with a win
- Alices win Vincennes Lincoln tourney
- Linton wins Loogootee tip-off tourney
- Panthers take 2nd in RP tourney
Scroll for more content...