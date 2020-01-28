The Olney boys basketball team beat Robinson 52-44 in the semifinals at the LIC tourney. The Tigers will now face Casey-Westfield Friday in the championship.
Related Content
- Olney beats Robinson in LIC tourney semifinals
- Olney girls advance on in LIC tourney
- Casey, Marshall, Robinson advance in LIC tourney
- Robinson advances to LIC tourney title game
- Flora beats Red Hill at LIC Tourney
- Robinson and Casey-Westfield ready for LIC tourney title game
- Paris girls advance in LIC Tourney
- Casey-Westfield ready for LIC boys tourney
- Paris wins LIC girls tourney title
- Newton wins LIC girls tourney consolation title
Scroll for more content...