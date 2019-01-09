Olney Central beat top ranked Vincennes University 98-96 in overtime. Former Cloverdale star Jalen Moore had 24 points for the Blue Knights in the win. Former Terre Haute South star Craig Porter had 14 points for VU.
Related Content
- Olney Central upets #1 Vincennes University
- Vincennes defeats Olney Central, Wallace shines
- Olney girls advance on in LIC tourney
- Princeton @ VIncennes Lincoln
- Washington stuns Vincennes Lincoln
- Vincennes Rivet upsets Bloomfield
- Vincennes Rivet wins at Bloomfield
- Vincennes Rivet falls to Memorial
- Vincennes Rivet buries Washington Catholic
- Vincennes Lincoln rolls past Lawrenceville
Scroll for more content...