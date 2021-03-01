Odum giving Sycamores advise ahead of MVC Tourney

As the Indiana State men's basketball team gets prepared to open play Friday in the MVC Tourney against Evansville in Saint Louis, head coach Greg Lansing has turned to one of his assistant for expertise this week. ISU assistant and former Sycamore great Jake Odum led the last ISU team to win Arch Madness in 2011. Coach Lansing is hoping this years ISU team will learn from Odum's advise on how to prepare for the MVC Tourney.