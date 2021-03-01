As the Indiana State men's basketball team gets prepared to open play Friday in the MVC Tourney against Evansville in Saint Louis, head coach Greg Lansing has turned to one of his assistant for expertise this week. ISU assistant and former Sycamore great Jake Odum led the last ISU team to win Arch Madness in 2011. Coach Lansing is hoping this years ISU team will learn from Odum's advise on how to prepare for the MVC Tourney.
Former Sycamore on last ISU team to win MVC Tourney
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 6:32 PM
Related Content
- Odum giving Sycamores advise ahead of MVC Tourney
- Sycamores drop MVC opener
- Four Sycamores honored by MVC
- Jake Odum moving into assistant coaching role with Sycamores
- Sycamores fall to 0-2 in the MVC
- ISU men ready for MVC Tourney
- ISU baseball ready for MVC Tourney
- Sycamores fall to last place team in MVC
- MBB: Sycamores Claim 3rd Seed for MVC Tournament
- Loyola beats ISU dropping Sycamores to 1-5 in MVC
Scroll for more content...