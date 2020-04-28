Nowaskie moving from diamond to farm fields

Former Vincennes Lincoln baseball star Brandt Nowaskie was hoping to have a big final season with the Sycamores. It ended abruptly in March because of the Coronavirus. The senior moved back home and may have found the next phase of his life working in the family farm business.
