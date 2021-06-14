On Monday Northwestern offered Linton basketball star Joey Hart. Its the first high major offer for the junior, who's already been offered by Indiana State and New Orleans. Hart is ranked one of the top 10 players in the state of Indiana in the 2023 class.
First high major offer for Linton star
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 10:51 PM
Related Content
- Northwestern offers Joey Hart
- Joey Hart staying at Linton, turns down Loogootee offer
- Hart Receives First D-1 Offer
- Joey Hart creating a legacy at Linton with wins and his personality
- Joey Shew Commits to Indiana State University
- Joey Shew signs with Indiana State
- Indiana State women's basketball coach Joey Wells resigns
- Joey Paridaen steps down at Eastern Greene, heading to Evansville North
- Wabash Valley Officials Association honors THN's Stella Hart
- Coach Hart taking care of Coach Rehmel's dog during Lady Miners state finals run
Scroll for more content...