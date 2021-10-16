Northview's Season Comes to an End at Owen Valley

Brownstown Central beats Northview 3-0 to claim the Owen Valley Sectional Championship.
The Braves end the Knights run at a Sectional Championship.
Posted: Oct 16, 2021 11:42 PM
