Northview wins thriller over TH North

Knights won on Jacob Folwer three-point play

Posted: Jan 19, 2021 11:02 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Northview boys basketball team beat Terre Haute North 55-52. The victory gives the Knights a Vigo County sweep this season with wins over Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo.

