Northview wins thriller over TH North

The Northview boys basketball team beat Terre Haute North 55-52. The victory gives the Knights a Vigo County sweep this season with wins over Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo.
Knights won on Jacob Folwer three-point play
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 11:02 PM
