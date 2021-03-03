Behind 32 points from Brevin Cooper Northview beat West Vigo 72-61 to advance on to the sectional semifinals at 3A Owen Valley.
Knights advance on to sectional semifinal
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 10:51 PM
Related Content
- Northview wins sectional opener over West Vigo
- Northview wins sectional opener
- Northview softball wins sectional opener
- Northview wins golf sectional
- Northview crushes West Vigo
- Northview girls soccer win sectional opener
- Northview volleyball opens sectional wtih a win
- Northview volleyball wins at West Vigo
- West Vigo boys edge Northview
- West Vigo baseball beats Northview
Scroll for more content...