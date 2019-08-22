Northview volleyball retires Rylee Rogers #12

Thursday night before Northview's volleyball match against Terre Haute North the school honored the late Rylee Rogers. Northview retired her number 12 jersey, giving it to her parents. Rylee, who was killed in a car accident at the end of July would of played varsity this season for the Lady Knights.
