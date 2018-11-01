Northview volleyball playing #4 Tyler at state finals Saturday

This Saturday in Muncie the Northview volleyball team will face New Castle in the 3A state championship game. The Lady Knights will be trying to bring home the schools very first volleyball state title. This group is also trying to win for Tyler Layne. The 18-year-old Northview student tragically passed away on October 19th in a car accident. Tyler was friends with many of the players and a proud supporter of Northview volleyball. Ever since he's passed, the girls on the team have been playing for him and honoring Layne with special red t-shirts that say #4TYLER.