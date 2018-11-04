Northview volleyball finishes as state runner-up

MUNCIE, Ind. (WTHI) - Northview volleyball lost to New Castle in straight sets in the class 3A volleyball state finals.
Click on the video to see the highlights and reaction from the 3A state title match.
