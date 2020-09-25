Northview upsets Indy Lutheran in double overtime

Northview beat 1A #1 Indy Lutheran 26-25 in double overtime. Its the Knights first win over a top ranked team since 2003 when Northview beat Vincennes Lincoln.
Knights win a thriller 26-25
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 11:51 PM
