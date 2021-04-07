Northview softball opens season with a win

The Northview softball team opened its season with a 7-2 win at Riverton Parke. Future Sycamore Lauren Sackett hd 13 strikeouts for the Lady Knights.
Lady Knights beat RP
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 11:06 PM
