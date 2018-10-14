Northview soccer picks up regional semi win

JASPER, Ind. (WTHI) - Northview girls soccer defeated Washington 4-0 in the regional semifinals at Jasper. The Knights' season ended in the championship, with an 8-0 loss to Evansville Memorial.
