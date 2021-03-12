Northview seniors enjoy sectional title with injured teammate Chris Ellis

On Saturday the Northview boys basketball team won their first sectional championship since 2017. Seniors Caleb Swearingen and Brevin Cooper wanted to make sure their fellow senior teammate Chris Ellis was part of the celebration. Ellis, who was a key role player off the bench for the Knights this season had his season cut short after he suffered a broken leg last month in a freak sledding accident. While Ellis can't play, he was at all the Knights sectional games cheering them on from behind the bench.

Northview will try to win their first regional championship this Saturday. They face Beech Grove in a 3A regional semifinal at Greencastle.