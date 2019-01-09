Northview senior Jenny Lundy Tuesday scored 31 points in the Lady Knights 56-49 win over Cascade. The 31 points pushed Lundy over a 1,000 points in her career. She's just the fifth girls player in program history to reach that milestone. Lundy also became the first athlete in Northview history to score 1,000 points and record 1,000 kills in volleyball.
Related Content
- Northview senior Jenny Lundy makes history
- Harper walks off on Northview senior night
- North Putnam @ Northview
- Northview loses at buzzer
- South Vermillion upsets Northview
- South dominates Northview
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Northview wins sectional opener
- Northview-THN football preview
- Northview-Sullivan football preview
Scroll for more content...