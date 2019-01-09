Clear

Northview senior Jenny Lundy makes history

She's first Northview athlete to record 1,000 points and 1,000 kills

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Northview senior Jenny Lundy Tuesday scored 31 points in the Lady Knights 56-49 win over Cascade. The 31 points pushed Lundy over a 1,000 points in her career. She's just the fifth girls player in program history to reach that milestone. Lundy also became the first athlete in Northview history to score 1,000 points and record 1,000 kills in volleyball.

