Northview ready for defending 4A State Champs Evansville Memorial

The Northview football team has a tough sectional opener. The Knights Friday will be at defending 4A state champion Evansville Memorial. The 7-2 Knights beefed up their regular season this year with the potential of having matchups like this in the state tourney.
Knights open sectionals at Tigers
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 11:42 PM
