Northview boys basketball beat Terre Haute South 68-35. The Knights are now 4-0 this year against Vigo County schools.
Knights unbeaten versus Vigo Schools this year
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 11:44 PM
Related Content
- Northview pounds South Vermillion
- Northview pounds TH South
- South Vermillion upsets Northview
- South dominates Northview
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- South Vermillion vs. Northview
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Noblesville pounds TH South
- Northview girls defeat South Vermillion
- TH South-Northview football scrimmage
Scroll for more content...