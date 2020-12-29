Northview bounced back from their first loss of the season to win 80-52 over South Vermillion at the Wabash Valley Classic.
Knights won by 28
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 4:51 PM
Related Content
- Northview pounds South Vermillion
- South Vermillion upsets Northview
- South Vermillion vs. Northview
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- Northview girls defeat South Vermillion
- South dominates Northview
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Bloomington South beats South Vermillion
- South Vermillion beats Paris
Scroll for more content...