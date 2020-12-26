Northview makes a statement with win over TH South

Fresh out of quarantine the Northview boys basketball team won their opener in the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic 67-62 over Terre Haute South.
Knights open Classic with impressive win
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 11:05 PM
