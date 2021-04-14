Clear

Northview golf beats Terre Haute South

Knights won on their home course

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Northview boys golf team beat Terre Haute South 142-162. The Knights Benjamin Goshen was your low medalist with a 34.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Cold, Patchy Frost
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview golf

Image

ISU Soccer

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

National Public Safety Telecommunicators week honors 911 dispatchers

Image

Terre Haute is one of two cities in the nation designated a 'Runner Friendly Community'

Image

Registration is now open for YMCA summer camps

Image

New businesses to take part in downtown Terre Haute's Eat in the Streets

Image

Reaction to the J&J vaccine pause

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the Micks It Up Diner have the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1285298

Reported Deaths: 23826
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5150759776
DuPage852721242
Will70754954
Lake63931960
Kane54789749
Winnebago30463457
Madison29638512
St. Clair26990500
McHenry26537276
Peoria20450276
Champaign19531136
Sangamon17479229
McLean16500169
Tazewell15507252
Rock Island14100303
Kankakee13332196
Kendall1211990
LaSalle11594228
Macon10098189
DeKalb9079118
Vermilion8976123
Adams8132116
Williamson7166125
Whiteside6698161
Boone629671
Clinton569190
Ogle566678
Grundy555971
Coles548294
Knox5243136
Jackson482763
Effingham465771
Henry465461
Macoupin455781
Livingston454383
Stephenson444879
Marion4377114
Franklin430970
Woodford430562
Monroe429690
Jefferson4127118
Randolph407584
Lee389349
Morgan373779
Montgomery363472
Logan358356
Fulton356050
Bureau350080
Christian348371
Perry312859
Fayette312654
Iroquois288364
Jersey260248
Douglas253635
McDonough251742
Saline246853
Lawrence238625
Shelby223837
Union222840
Crawford208425
Bond196024
Cass194324
Pike174951
Clark174332
Jo Daviess173924
Wayne172551
Warren172146
Hancock171430
Richland170639
Carroll168335
Ford168146
White166326
Edgar165639
Washington162225
Moultrie155825
Clay147042
Greene141932
Piatt140814
Mason139841
Johnson138314
De Witt136523
Mercer134433
Wabash134112
Massac130939
Cumberland127819
Menard117211
Jasper114017
Marshall96517
Hamilton81615
Schuyler6935
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59823
Edwards54812
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4393
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL20
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 700775

Reported Deaths: 13167
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion956451709
Lake51038935
Allen38781670
Hamilton34153404
St. Joseph33552538
Elkhart26950431
Vanderburgh21987393
Tippecanoe21560212
Johnson17387373
Porter17124297
Hendricks16690309
Clark12628190
Madison12271337
Vigo12126243
Monroe11302166
LaPorte10716204
Delaware10271184
Howard9590211
Kosciusko9037113
Hancock7896139
Bartholomew7824153
Warrick7665155
Floyd7526176
Wayne6865197
Grant6753168
Boone651099
Morgan6356138
Dubois6060117
Marshall5729108
Cass5662102
Dearborn566175
Henry5554100
Noble535583
Jackson490769
Shelby476095
Lawrence4322118
Gibson426188
Harrison425770
Montgomery415586
Clinton414753
DeKalb404883
Huntington375180
Whitley373939
Miami370865
Knox364689
Steuben360757
Putnam351460
Wabash345777
Jasper343746
Adams337452
Ripley332868
Jefferson307479
White306654
Daviess288299
Wells284480
Decatur278592
Fayette276962
Greene269385
Posey268033
Scott259053
Clay251544
LaGrange250170
Randolph234179
Washington229629
Spencer227331
Jennings224247
Fountain207445
Sullivan207341
Starke200352
Owen191056
Fulton190039
Jay185329
Carroll184820
Perry178936
Orange176152
Rush169824
Vermillion165643
Franklin165135
Tipton160843
Parke143616
Blackford132431
Pike129834
Pulaski112845
Newton102834
Brown99340
Crawford96914
Benton95313
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405