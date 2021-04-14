Northview golf beats Terre Haute South

The Northview boys golf team beat Terre Haute South 142-162. The Knights Benjamin Goshen was your low medalist with a 34.
Knights won on their home course
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 10:40 PM
