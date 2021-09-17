Northview girls golf wins sectional to stay unbeaten on the season

The Northview girls golf team kept their perfect season going Friday, winning sectionals at Rea Park. The Lady Knights fired a team score of 316 to win. Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South each shot 352, with the Lady Patriots taking second on a fifth-player tiebreaker. All three will be moving on to regionals.
Lady Knights won 11-team field
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 5:09 PM
