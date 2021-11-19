Northview girls beat Brown County

Behind 28 points and 13 rebounds from Macey Timberman the Northview girls basketball team beat Brown County 58-25.
Lady Knights pick up WIC win
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 11:06 PM
