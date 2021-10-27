Northview football with a chance to make history again Friday

The Northview football team Friday host Evansville Reitz in a 4A sectional semifinal matchup. With a victory the Knights would win back to back sectional games for the first time in program history.
Knights host Evansville Reitz
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 11:23 PM
