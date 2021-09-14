Northview football ready for first place WIC Gold Division showdown

Friday first place in the WIC Gold Division will be on the line when Northview host Owen Valley. Both will enter the contest unbeaten on the season.
Knights host Owen Valley
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 11:11 PM
