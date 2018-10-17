Clear
Northview football ready for competitive sectional

Knights play in one of the best sectionals in the state

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 11:55 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Northview football team enters the state tournament 9-0 and number nine in the 4A polls. Yet, there is no easy path to a sectional title for the Knights. Counting them, there is four teams ranked in their sectional.

Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
