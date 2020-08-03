Northview football loaded again

The Northview football team has talent back from last years 6-4 team including QB Keegan Garrison, running back Korbin Allen and fullback and standout defensive lineman Illias Gordon.
Knights have tons of talent back from 6-4 squad
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 11:10 PM
