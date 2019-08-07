Northview counting on new group to keeping winning ways

Last season the Northview football team went 10-1 with a senior laden ballclub. This year the Knights will be counting on underclassmen to continue their winning ways. Head Coach Mark Raetz said the Knights might start as many as seven sophmore and one freshman.
