Christian Price scored five goals in Northview boys soccer 7-1 win at Sullivan.
Knights pick up WIC road win
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 10:33 PM
Related Content
- Northview boys soccer wins at Sullivan
- Northview boys soccer earns first win
- Boys Soccer: Northview vs. Danville
- Sullivan boys soccer wins state tourney opener
- Northview-Sullivan football preview
- Northview softball beats Sullivan
- Sullivan vs Northview
- Northview soccer sweeps WIC
- Soccer: Northview vs. Jasper
- Northview boys win at Bloomfield
Scroll for more content...