The Northview boys basketball team rallied from 11 down at the half to win at Terre Haute North 53-46. The win is the Knights first over the Patriots since 2008.
Related Content
- TH North boys beat Northview
- TH North beats Northview
- Northview boys beat TH North for first time in 12 years
- Vincennes Lincoln boys beat Northview
- Northview baseball beats North Putnam
- Northview volleyball beats TH North
- TH North girls beat Northview
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Linton girls beat Northview
- Northview softball beats Sullivan
Scroll for more content...