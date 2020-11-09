Northview basketball ready to be contenders

The Northview boys basketball team held their first official practice of the season Monday. The Knights improved their win total by nine games last year. With four of their top seven players back and plenty of key reserves, the Knights believe they can be contenders this season.
Knights coming off 15-10 season
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 10:59 PM
