Northview baseball wins first sectional since 2017

Northview beat Frankfort 11-4 in eight innings and North Montgomery 13-0 in five innings to win their first baseball sectional title since 2017.
Knights won North Montgomery sectional
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 12:17 AM
