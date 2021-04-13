Northview baseball stays unbeaten with win over Greencastle

Northview beat Greencastle 10-0 in five innings to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Knights pound state ranked Tiger Cubs
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 10:33 PM
