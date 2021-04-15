The Northview baseball team is off to a good start to the season. The Knights will take a 5-0 record into their showdown at Terre Haute South on Friday.
Knights are 5-0
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 11:00 PM
Related Content
- Northview baseball off to hot start
- Northview baseball beats Greencastle
- Northview baseball beats THN
- West Vigo baseball beats Northview
- Northview baseball beats North Putnam
- West Vigo baseball red hot
- T.J. Collett off to hot start with Kentucky baseball
- Northview baseball hands West Vigo their first loss of season
- Sullivan baseball earns WIC road win at Northview
- TH South baseball ends losing streak with win over Northview
Scroll for more content...