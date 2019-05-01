The Northview baseball team beat Greencastle 5-1. Knights ace Dylan Zentko went the distance, striking out 13 to get the victory.
Related Content
- Northview baseball beats Greencastle
- West Vigo baseball beats Greencastle
- West Vigo baseball beats Northview
- Northview baseball beats North Putnam
- Northview football ready for showdown against Greencastle
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Linton girls beat Northview
- TH North beats Northview
- Northview softball beats Sullivan
Scroll for more content...