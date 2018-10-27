JASPER, Ind. (WTHI) - Northview volleyball defeated Silver Creek in straight sets at the class 3A Jasper semi-state.
Click on the video to catch the Sports 10 highlights and reaction from the match.
Related Content
- Northview advances to state finals
- Eastern Greene advances to state finals
- North Putnam @ Northview
- Northview loses at buzzer
- South Vermillion upsets Northview
- South dominates Northview
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Northview wins sectional opener
- Northview-THN football preview
- Northview-Sullivan football preview
Scroll for more content...